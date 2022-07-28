Amazon (AMZN) had $19.7 billion in AWS sales during Q2 2022 AWS is also partnering with Riot on cloud-first remote broadcast centers according to the latest earnings report.

The Q2 2022 earnings report for Amazon (AMZN) has dropped, revealing a wealth of interesting information including how the company hit $19.7 billion in Amazon Web Services (AWS) sales during Q2 2022.

Other stats were shared as well on how AWS has added over 200 products and services, and even how Riot Games and AWS have teamed up to incorporate AWS’s data analytics integration to esports broadcasts.

“AWS will also power Riot’s new cloud-first remote broadcast centers, which will support Riot’s current and future ambitions to reimagine entertainment experiences for billions of fans worldwide,” the report reads.

Continuing through the report, it’s noted how guidance for Q3 2022 was expected to be between $125 and $130 billion, or grow between 13 and 17 percent compared to Q3 2021.

For more on Amazon’s AWS sales in Q2 2022, and other areas of interest, be sure to read through the full earnings report. Also be sure to check out some of our previous coverage, including how the Q2 2022 earnings results for Amazon (AMZN) beat revenue expectations.