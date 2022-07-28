Watch the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022 here Don't miss any of the reveals from the second annual Annapurna Interactive Showcase.

Last year's Annapurna Interactive Showcase proved to be such a hit that the publisher has returned for a second round. Like last year, expect to see some new game reveals, updates on previously announced titles, developer spotlights, and maybe even a few surprises.

The Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022 will air on Thursday, July 28 at 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET. This year's show can be seen live on the Annapurna Interactive Twitch channel and the Annapurna Interactive YouTube channel. You can also watch through the embed above if you don't want to leave the comfort of Shacknews.

Representatives from Annapurna Interactive have noted that Thursday's stream will feature updates on upcoming titles, naming Thirsty Suitors and Hindsight specifically. They also note that viewers can expect to see news on new titles, developer partnerships, and more.

We'll be watching the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022 along with everybody else and we'll make sure to report on the big stories throughout the next hour. You can also find a recap following today's presentation. Follow the Annapurna Interactive topic page for all of today's latest updates.