Microsoft (MSFT) FY23 guidance expects double digit revenue growth despite currency headwinds

Microsoft (MSFT) held its Q4 2022 earnings call today just an hour after publishing its earnings results for the same call. During the call, the company spoke to those results, which missed expectations. However, it was the company’s guidance that really raised eyebrows. For the full 2023 fiscal year, Microsoft expects to see double digit percentage in revenue growth, as stated by CFO Amy Hood during the call. The company’s guidance for Q1 2023 envisions $49.25 billion in revenue, which is actually under the market expectations. However, Microsoft expects the full year to be quite strong.

Microsoft's (MSFT) stock was on the rise after the news of its FY23 guidance.

The unexpectedly high guidance for the fiscal year 2023 sent Microsoft (MSFT) stock skyrocketing in after hours trading. The stock was up nearly twenty dollars on the news, hitting a high of $266.50 on the day. This is a stark contrast to the $245.57 valuation MSFT was sitting at following the release of its earnings report at the close of markets.

Microsoft’s (MSFT) optimistic guidance is particularly impressive given the recent currency headwinds. The value of the Euro has been on the decline, spelling major issues for international business. Netflix (NFLX) specifically cited it as a reason for slowed revenue growth in its recent earnings report. Of course, we’ll be watching with great interest to see how Microsoft performs as FY23 kicks off. For more of the interesting stories coming out of this week of earning reports, Shacknews has you covered.