Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Microsoft (MSFT) FY23 guidance expects double digit revenue growth despite currency headwinds

Microsoft provided some massive guidance for the fiscal year 2023.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Shutterstock
1

Earlier today, Microsoft (MSFT) shared its Q4 2022 earnings report. The final quarter for this fiscal year, Microsoft and its shareholders are looking forward to the fiscal year 2023. During the company’s earning call, it shared its outlook for the upcoming period, which included some unexpected predictions for the fiscal year. Microsoft’s guidance for the fiscal year 2023 sees double digit percentage revenue growth for the company, despite the ongoing currency woes.

Microsoft (MSFT) held its Q4 2022 earnings call today just an hour after publishing its earnings results for the same call. During the call, the company spoke to those results, which missed expectations. However, it was the company’s guidance that really raised eyebrows. For the full 2023 fiscal year, Microsoft expects to see double digit percentage in revenue growth, as stated by CFO Amy Hood during the call. The company’s guidance for Q1 2023 envisions $49.25 billion in revenue, which is actually under the market expectations. However, Microsoft expects the full year to be quite strong.

microsoft's stock chart jumps twenty points during the Q4 2022 earnings call
Microsoft's (MSFT) stock was on the rise after the news of its FY23 guidance.

The unexpectedly high guidance for the fiscal year 2023 sent Microsoft (MSFT) stock skyrocketing in after hours trading. The stock was up nearly twenty dollars on the news, hitting a high of $266.50 on the day. This is a stark contrast to the $245.57 valuation MSFT was sitting at following the release of its earnings report at the close of markets.

Microsoft’s (MSFT) optimistic guidance is particularly impressive given the recent currency headwinds. The value of the Euro has been on the decline, spelling major issues for international business. Netflix (NFLX) specifically cited it as a reason for slowed revenue growth in its recent earnings report. Of course, we’ll be watching with great interest to see how Microsoft performs as FY23 kicks off. For more of the interesting stories coming out of this week of earning reports, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola