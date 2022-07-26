Hitman 3 explores pirate haven Ambrose Island today Avast! Agent 47 must blend in among the pirates on Ambrose Island, lest he walk the plank.

Hitman 3 continues to expand the World of Assassination and take players into unexplored locations. The latest one is Ambrose Island, which will not only open up some new contracts to Hitman 3 players, but it will also fill in some narrative blanks for events dating back to Hitman 2.

Ambrose Island was first revealed earlier this month as part of Hitman 3's July roadmap. The story sees Agent 47 summoned to this dangerous island and tasked with eliminating the pirate queen Sinhi "Akka" Venthani and former fixer Noel Crest, the latter of whom has gone rogue and thrown his lot in with the pirates, before they can hijack a tanker and take over a valuable satellite. What's especially interesting about this new chapter of Hitman 3 is that it acts as a sort of prequel to the third part of the Hitman trilogy. Ambrose Island will fill in some of the unaddressed narrative beats from Hitman 2 while also helping shape the Agent 47 that first appears at the start of Hitman 3.

Hitman 3's July roadmap

Source: IO Interactive

In addition to the story missions, look for new challenges and unlockable items. Ambrose Island will also feature ray tracting and VR support.

Ambrose Island is available to all Hitman 3 owners today. It is free of charge and includes a few new outfits, like Agent 47's Guerrilla Wetsuit. Ambrose Island is being released as part of Game Update 3.120. Patch notes will be available later today on the IO Interactive website.