Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Hitman 3 explores pirate haven Ambrose Island today

Avast! Agent 47 must blend in among the pirates on Ambrose Island, lest he walk the plank.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
IO Interactive
7

Hitman 3 continues to expand the World of Assassination and take players into unexplored locations. The latest one is Ambrose Island, which will not only open up some new contracts to Hitman 3 players, but it will also fill in some narrative blanks for events dating back to Hitman 2.

Ambrose Island was first revealed earlier this month as part of Hitman 3's July roadmap. The story sees Agent 47 summoned to this dangerous island and tasked with eliminating the pirate queen Sinhi "Akka" Venthani and former fixer Noel Crest, the latter of whom has gone rogue and thrown his lot in with the pirates, before they can hijack a tanker and take over a valuable satellite. What's especially interesting about this new chapter of Hitman 3 is that it acts as a sort of prequel to the third part of the Hitman trilogy. Ambrose Island will fill in some of the unaddressed narrative beats from Hitman 2 while also helping shape the Agent 47 that first appears at the start of Hitman 3.

Hitman 3 Ambrose Island
Hitman 3's July roadmap
Source: IO Interactive

In addition to the story missions, look for new challenges and unlockable items. Ambrose Island will also feature ray tracting and VR support.

Ambrose Island is available to all Hitman 3 owners today. It is free of charge and includes a few new outfits, like Agent 47's Guerrilla Wetsuit. Ambrose Island is being released as part of Game Update 3.120. Patch notes will be available later today on the IO Interactive website.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    July 26, 2022 6:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Hitman 3 explores pirate haven Ambrose Island today

    • nwillard legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 26, 2022 7:30 AM

      How's that new HITMAN map?

      • verginator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 26, 2022 8:08 AM

        I'm still working through hitman 2

      • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 26, 2022 8:09 AM

        oh shit good one to add to the steamdeck, I hope the new one is not in my Epic library only - I know I have some on steam

        • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          July 26, 2022 8:38 AM

          oh whew yep hitman 2 is on steam downloading to steamdeck now! perfect content to poke at while at work.

          I'm guessing hitman 3 I got on EGS :|

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 26, 2022 8:44 AM

        Haven't tried it yet. I'm completely unfocused playing games these days. I'm amazed my attention span allowed my to finish Stray.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 26, 2022 8:58 AM

        New free map?! sweet.

        • nwillard legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 26, 2022 9:06 AM

          They changed the logo!

          • nwillard legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            July 26, 2022 9:07 AM

            Oh wait no, I just didn't realize that Steam makes the logo circular when it's updating

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 26, 2022 8:48 AM

      I'm avoiding spoilers for the new map but I do want to know one thing. Is this maps set before or after the end of the 3rd game. If its after, what ending did they go with?

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 26, 2022 3:07 PM

      Oh no, Grey is the handler in this missions

Hello, Meet Lola