Weekend Discussion - July 24, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Bear Grylls eats hot wings

Bear Grylls is such an iconic personality. I can't believe it's taken this long for him to appear on Hot Ones, but it makes total sense. He's just so cheerful and positive, even under the harshest conditions, be they surviving outdoors or consuming extra spicy food. Add this video to your plate this evening and enjoy!

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a relaxing Sunday without listening to Simon solve some tricky sudoku puzzles. There are a couple of constraints in this one, but none of them are too difficult to comprehend.

Zoo Tycoon challenges

He's back at it again. Ambiguousamphibian is tackling an old Zoo Tycoon challenge. I used to love these games. I still think you can't beat the art style that was present back in the late '90s and early naughties when it came to top-down, isometric strategy games. Honestly, it could be time to revisit my roots and find RollerCoaster Tycoon or maybe even Stronghold Crusader.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Gotta be careful of those ceilings

Never know when one might decide to become part of the interior decorations.

Celebrate the important birthdays

pic.twitter.com/HFjSthKmXq — memes i wish i could tag my cat in - no bully mode (@memesiwish) July 23, 2022

Nice of the cat to let the man celebrate too.

How to fold a sheet

How to fold a fitted sheet.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/WdMN8kcSxi — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 22, 2022

Now do a fitted sheet.

Shall we learn about nuclear energy?

MYTH: We don't have a solution to nuclear's "waste problem"



REALITY: Nuclear waste isn't a problem. In fact, it’s the best solution we have to meeting our energy needs while protecting the natural environment!



Here's what you need to know: — Madi Hilly (@MadiHilly) July 21, 2022

Some interesting thoughts!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. Now go and download Shackpets so you can upload your own pet pictures! Challenge other pets and then vote on which pet pictures you think are cuter. There's also a Latest Pets feature where you can just scroll a near-endless stream of adorable pets.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.