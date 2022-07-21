Tim Sweeney claims EGS 'definitely won't' ban NFTs According to Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, the company's store platform has no intention of banning NFTs or Web3 developers.

NFTs are a heavily contentious subject when it comes gaming. It’s gotten to a point where regardless of the nature of a Web3 project, many take a stringent and loud side in either their support or opposition to the matter. Epic Games won’t seemingly be pulled into one side or the other though. When asked about his stance on the matter, Tim Sweeney expressed that the company has no intention of banning NFT games or projects on the Epic Games Store anytime soon.

Tim Sweeney shared this stance on the matter of NFTs via his personal Twitter on July 21, 2022. When asked directly if be might consider banning NFTs on the Epic Games Store the way that Microsoft and Minecraft recently did, Tim Sweeney spoke to the contrary, claiming Epic Games Store will not be doing the same.

“Developers should be free to decide how to build their games, and you are free to decide whether to play them,” Sweeney wrote. “I believe stores and operating system makers shouldn’t interfere by forcing their views onto others. We definitely won’t.”

Tim Sweeney says his company "definitely won't" ban NFT or Web3 developers or projects from the Epic Games Store platform.

Source: Twitter

It’s arguably a level-headed take in the field of fiery opinions that is the discussion around NFTs. However, it’s not as though Epic Games doesn’t already have products of the Web3 sort aiming to launch on its platform. Some may recall that Web3 studio and developer Gala Games recently announced Grit as a unique Wild West battle royale utilizing NFTs and Web3 technology. It’s one of the first projects of this sort coming to Epic Games Store, but more are likely to come.

Not that Tim Sweeney is invested in Grit’s success, but it seems he won’t be changing his mind about the game or others like it being on the Epic Games Store platform anytime soon. As NFTs and the application of them continue to develop, stay tuned for more updates and news here at Shacknews.