Epic Games Store adds Web3 battle royale game Grit Grit is a free-to-play Wild West battle royale built on blockchain technology and launching on the Epic Games Store later in 2022.

The Epic Games Store is inviting interesting company onto its platform later this year as blockchain and Web3 game developer Gala Games prepares to launch Grit. It’s a Wild West-themed battle royale that will be free-to-play and operate on blockchain technology, featuring a supposed 400 different gun variations and thousands of in-game avatars each with their own perks and attributes.

Gala Games revealed Grit and launched its product page on the Epic Games Store on June 6, 2022. This will mark the first-ever notable game release on EGS built on Web3 and blockchain technology.

“Epic is a pioneer and visionary in the video game industry. Gala Games' titles being available on the Epic Game Store brings legitimacy to this new genre of gaming,” said Gala Games President of Games John Osvald. "Easy access to Web3 games is a turning point for those players who have not yet seen how digital ownership can enrich the gaming experience.”

Grit is expected to release on the Epic Games Store sometime later in 2022.

Operating on Web3 and blockchain technology, Grit is a Wild West-themed battle royale in which players can collect unique avatars with various attributes to play in the game.

As for exactly what it is, Grit is expected to be a free-to-play battle royale set in the Wild West. Players will ride from town to town and gun down competing gunslingers in intense combat to survive and come out as the last player standing in the match. There will be all sorts of transportation in the game too, from horseback riding to steam engines, taking players across the map as they fight to survive.

Where other companies have been cautious about dipping a toe in play-to-earn and NFTs in gaming, Gala Games has worked in the Web3 and blockchain space on gaming. The studio already has several projects behind it, but Grit looks like its most ambitious one yet, and it marks an interest turn for Epic Games Store to host the title on its platform as well. As we await further details on Grit later in 2022, stay tuned for updates here at Shacknews.