Sega is interested in NFT partnerships, wary of negative reactions

When it comes to the trend of non-fungible tokens, many companies (especially in gaming) are considering what NFTs and Play-to-Earn (P2E) concepts bring to the table. However, the negative reaction to many NFT-related announcements also has many cautious about going all in. Sega is one such company. In a recent executive meeting and Q&A, Sega Sammy leads shared that while they’re interested in NFT partnerships and possibilities, they’re also wary of the negative attention it could bring.
Sega Sammy hosted a yearly Management Meeting which included a Q&A session in late 2021 in which leads shared opinions on the NFT trend. In said meeting, when asked about P2E (a concept closely related to NFTs), Sega Sammy President and CEO Haruki Satomi, VP and CFO Koichi Fukazawa, and Sega Corporation President and COO Yukio Sugino shared interest, as well as wariness.
