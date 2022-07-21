Ubisoft will reveal the 'future of the Assassin's Creed brand' in September 2022 The latest moves for the Assassin's Creed franchise will be revealed by Ubisoft sometime later this year.

With the closing of its latest financial quarter, Ubisoft had quite a few things to announce as it heads into the latter end of the year. Between delays, confirmation of upcoming games, and more, Assassin’s Creed was mentioned in the latest earnings results. Ubisoft didn’t have any new games or other media to announce at the moment for the franchise, but it did mention that there will be news later this year. Apparently the “future of the Assassin’s Creed” will be revealed in some kind of presentation in September 2022.

Ubisoft revealed this detail in its Q1 2022/2023 financial earnings reporting on July 21, 2022. In these results, the company revealed a number of stats regarding its sales for the previous quarter. However, there were also a number of unique details in the report as well. It was here we learned the company’s plans for Assassin’s Creed. Apparently, Ubisoft intends to show off something new to the franchise sometime in the month of September. There’s no telling exactly what the reveal will be, but Ubisoft claims it will represent the “future” of the franchise.

Source: Ubisoft

This tease is an interesting one to say the least. Though we can likely expect the reveal of a new game, Ubisoft doesn’t explicitly say that the reveal will be for a game either (at least not a traditional core entry). The company has dipped its toes into a number of alternative media, including insisting upon adoption of NFTs. We’re not sure what an NFT-adjacent Assassin’s Creed thing would look like, but given it’s one of Ubisoft’s biggest franchises, it feels like a safe bet that Ubi is trying to figure out how to mix NFTs and Assassin’s Creed together.

Either way, we’ll find out what’s coming in September. Whether “the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise” means a new game or something else, we’ll share new details and reveals as they become available.