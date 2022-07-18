PlayStation acquires esports website Repeat.gg Sony continues its acquisition spree as it adds Repeat.gg to its arsenal.

Sony has been on a bit of an acquisition streak as of late, with both development studios, as well as other brands that it sees as worthy additions to its empire. Last year, Sony acquired EVO, one of the premier esports organizations. Now, the company is further investing in the esports business, as Sony has acquired Repeat.gg, a popular esports website.

The news of Sony’s Repeat.gg acquisition was shared in an announcement to the latter’s website earlier today. A popular esports destination, Repeat.gg is used to organize events and tournaments for games like Fortnite, League of Legends, and PUBG. The service also tracks scores, features a leaderboard, and allows organizers to distribute cash prizes for tournaments. Now, Repeat.gg will exist under the PlayStation banner.

Repeat.gg allows users to organize tournaments for Fortnite, Warzone, League of Legends, and other games.

Source: Epic Games

“We will have access to more resources, game titles and technology, which will allow us to grow the team to push Repeat in directions that we had never thought would be possible,” said the company in its statement. “This will allow us to grow Repeat significantly over the next couple of years with plenty of new features, continuing our mission to become synonymous with esports by creating a home where everyone has a chance to compete and win.”

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Vice President Steven Roberts also provided a statement on the news of th acquisition.

Together with the talented Repeat.gg team, we're excited to explore more ways for players to engage in competitive gaming and expand the breadth of our esports offerings. This is just the start of our journey and we look forward to sharing more updates with our community in the future.

It’s just the latest major pick-up for Sony in the esports world. The company made a major splash in 2021 when it acquired popular esports tournament EVO. Outside of the esports world, Sony recently added Bungie and Haven Studios to its line-up of first-party developers. We’ll be watching to see what changes come to Repeat.gg under its new leadership, and you can expect to read about it here.