PlayStation acquires esports website Repeat.gg

Sony continues its acquisition spree as it adds Repeat.gg to its arsenal.
Donovan Erskine
1

Sony has been on a bit of an acquisition streak as of late, with both development studios, as well as other brands that it sees as worthy additions to its empire. Last year, Sony acquired EVO, one of the premier esports organizations. Now, the company is further investing in the esports business, as Sony has acquired Repeat.gg, a popular esports website.

The news of Sony’s Repeat.gg acquisition was shared in an announcement to the latter’s website earlier today. A popular esports destination, Repeat.gg is used to organize events and tournaments for games like Fortnite, League of Legends, and PUBG. The service also tracks scores, features a leaderboard, and allows organizers to distribute cash prizes for tournaments. Now, Repeat.gg will exist under the PlayStation banner.

Sony acquires repeat.gg
Repeat.gg allows users to organize tournaments for Fortnite, Warzone, League of Legends, and other games.
Source: Epic Games

“We will have access to more resources, game titles and technology, which will allow us to grow the team to push Repeat in directions that we had never thought would be possible,” said the company in its statement. “This will allow us to grow Repeat significantly over the next couple of years with plenty of new features, continuing our mission to become synonymous with esports by creating a home where everyone has a chance to compete and win.”

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Vice President Steven Roberts also provided a statement on the news of th acquisition.

It’s just the latest major pick-up for Sony in the esports world. The company made a major splash in 2021 when it acquired popular esports tournament EVO. Outside of the esports world, Sony recently added Bungie and Haven Studios to its line-up of first-party developers. We’ll be watching to see what changes come to Repeat.gg under its new leadership, and you can expect to read about it here.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

