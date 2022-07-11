PlayStation completes acquisition of Jade Raymond-led Haven Studios PlayStation Studios announced the deal to acquire Haven Studios earlier in 2022.

As the major video game publishers continue to pick up studios this year, PlayStation Studios has just finalized another one and it’s arguably a high-quality grab. Haven Studios - led by Jade Raymond of Assassin’s Creed and other major Ubisoft franchises - has finalized a deal to fall under the PlayStation Studios umbrella and is working closely with PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny to deliver an original AAA multiplayer game.

PlayStation announced the finalized acquisition of Haven Studios via Twitter on July 11, 2022. With the finalization of the deal that was announced in March 2022, Haven Studios was officially welcomed as a part of the PlayStation Studios family. Following completion of the deal, Haven Studios is moving forward with work on a AAA multiplayer title for the PlayStation 5 in which it is claimed the team is collaborating with Mark Cerny.

“It’s not just tied to cloud but also some more forward-thinking R&D,” Raymond said in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz. “I’m not able to say too much now, but that’s obviously one of the other things that’s been a big attractor and is exciting to our team with PlayStation. Of course, Mark Cerny is kind of like a rockstar, too, so being able to collaborate with him is really exciting.”

With the completion of Haven Studios acquisition, the Jade Raymond-led developer will officially join PlayStation Studios. [Image via Twitter]

Raymond launched Haven Studios back in March 2021 after breaking away from Electronic Arts following a lead position on Star Wars Battlefront 2. Before that, she had a heavy hand in a lot of major franchises at Ubisoft, going back to the first Assassin’s Creed and The Sims Online before it. She ended up as a Managing Director on titles like Assassin’s Creed Unity and Far Cry 4 before her exit there.

With Haven Studios now secured by PlayStation Studios and working on a major new project for the publisher, we’ll look forward to seeing what it is in the hopefully near future. Stay tuned for further updates and details.