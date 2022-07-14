Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream Big Team Building in Deep Rock Galactic - Episode 24

The Shack Staff are putting on their hardhats as we head into the mines in Deep Rock Galactic.
Sam Chandler
Here at Shacknews we like to get together each week and put our teamwork skills to the test. This weekly event is known as Big Team Building. We’ve come up against all kinds of challenges in the past, including network woes, better players in Halo, monsters in the bayou, and futuristic soccer games with rocket cars. But today we’re diving underground in Deep Rock Galactic. Come and watch the fun unfold at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

The Deep Rock Galactic Big Team Building livestream is schedule to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET and for a couple of hours. This should give the team plenty of time to pick our dwarves and customize our appearance. In all seriousness, you can expect us to get several missions under our belt as we dive deep below the surface of the planet, mine minerals and shoot bugs. You can watch using the Twitch embed above or join us directly on the Shacknews Twitch channel so you can jump in the chat.

For those not in the know, Deep Rock Galactic is a four-player co-op game, making it a perfect addition to the Big Team Building rotation. In Deep Rock, you take on the role of a dwarf using one of four classes. Each class has different weapons and equipment to help mine and survive. I’m partial to the Scout class as I love his zipline.

While you watch us fight to survive in the dark and scary caverns of the planet, make sure you hit the follow button so you never miss a stream. If you feel like clicking some more buttons, you can link Amazon Prime to Twitch and give your free monthly sub to support the channel. It comes as no extra cost to you but means the world to us.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

