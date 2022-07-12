ShackStream: Have a Nice Death Fast Food challenge & giveaway We've got some tasty treats to snack on and 5 copies of Have a Nice Death to giveaway to help celebrate the launch of the Fast Food expansion.

Today we’ve got a real literal treat for you, Shackers. The fine folks over at Gearbox SF have been kind enough to send me a big-ol box of fancy French treats on behalf of the dev team Magic Design Studios to help celebrate Have a Nice Death’s Fast Food update. And while I could easily scarf down all the goodies they sent along, there’s a catch: I can only chomp on some sweets after I die in the game. So, I can either throw in the towel a lot or I can do my best and let every failure be a bittersweet moment. But I’m not the only one getting a treat today as Gearbox SF was also kind enough to provide us with 5 codes for Have a Nice Death to give out to a handful of lucky viewers!

The whole thing is going down at 2:00 p.m. PDT/ 5:00 p.m. EDT today on our official Shacknews Twitch channel. You can tune in there to catch all the fun as TJ and I hack-and-slash our way through the afterlife and perhaps even win a copy of the game for yourself. Alternatively, you can just catch all the action in the embed below without having to leave the comfort of our website, but you won’t be able to join in on the conversation or win a copy of the game if you do that.

Regardless of how you choose to enjoy today’s stream we hope you have as much fun as we do putting them on. If you really want to support our livestream shows and special events you can always give us a sub or follow on our Twitch channel. If you happen to have an Amazon Prime account you can even connect it to your Twitch account for a monthly free sub. No matter what you decide to do, thanks again for all the support!