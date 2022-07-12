Stray's cat adventure gets a physical edition & vinyl soundtrack via iam8bit Annapurna Interactive and BlueTwelve Studio are bringing sci-fi cat adventure stray to physical form with iam8bit's help.

Stray is easily set to be one of the quirkiest and most interesting adventure games of the year with its curious premise of guiding a cat through the dangerous confines of a sci-fi robot-ruled world. BlueTwelve Studio has quite the interesting game on its hands, and players who want it in physical form will be delighted to hear that it’s coming, at least in a PS5 edition, as well as getting a vinyl soundtrack print via iam8bit.

BlueTwelve Studio, publisher Annapurna Interactive, and iam8bit announced the physical edition and vinyl soundtrack for Stray via a new trailer and product page. Iam8bit will offer two physical versions of Stray on September 20, 2022. One is a standard PS5 copy with no bells or whistles outside the disc and box art, although it does also come with 6 full-color art cards. The Exclusive Edition packs in more goodies, including the game disc, art cards, a poster of the game’s first teaser art, a patch of the cat, and a premium matte black sleeve. Meanwhile, the vinyl soundtrack will be a two LP collection of the original score by Yann Van Der Cruyssen with futuristic album art by Fernando Correa.

In partnership with iam8bit, BlueTwelve Studio and Annapurna Interactive will offer two physical versions of Stray and a physical soundtrack on vinyl this coming September. [Image via Annapurna Interactive]

Stray has had our full attention since it was first revealed for PS5 in 2020. This cat and robot buddy adventure has us taking on the role of a limber feline as we navigate a stark sci-fi world full of robots, viruses eating away at them, and the dangerous malfunctions those viruses create. It won’t always be a walk in the park. You’ll have navigate the danger the way only a cat can. We thoroughly enjoyed an early look we had at the game, showing us what kind of environmental puzzles and exploration we’ll get up to in Stray.

Stray is set to release on PS4, PS5, and PC this July 2022. With a physical copy confirmed by iam8bit for September 2022, be sure to pick it up if you want and while you can. Stay tuned for further details and updates.