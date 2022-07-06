Capcom talks Street Fighter 6 control styles, RE Engine & characters We got to speak with Capcom USA's Jackie Simmons about various core elements of Street Fighter 6's development and design.

Street Fighter 6 is making believers out of a lot of fighting game fans. The franchise’s move to Capcom’s RE Engine is looking amazing alongside the return of old characters, the introduction of new ones, and a revamped fight system. There’s still a lot to learn between now and when the game comes out in 2023, but we recently got to speak with Capcom USA Senior Brand Manager Jackie Simmons about how some of the early elements of the game are coming together.

An early version of Street Fighter 6 was on display to play during Summer Game Fest 2022’s physical event where we got to talk to Simmons. One of the things that stands out the most is the stylization of the game’s visuals in the RE Engine, a factor Simmons says the whole team has been highly excited to show off. More than that, the RE Engine has opened up a lot of opportunities to play around with the look of established characters like Ryu and Chun-Li and newcomers like Jamie and Luke.

Speaking of the newcomers, the Capcom team has had a fun time playing with new and old character designs for the game. Ryu is looking older and wiser, Chun-Li looks regal, and Jamie’s mechanics have been particularly fun according to Simmons. With a gourd at his disposal, the more Jamie drinks, the more of his move list he can access, opening up some of his more outlandish almost breakdance-style capabilities. It wasn’t easy to make these characters playable in a demo in time for Summer Game Fest, but Capcom has been happy with how much people have taken to the game’s features and improvements in the early looks at it.

Check out our full Street Fighter 6 interview above and stay tuned for more coverage, including our hands-on impressions of the Summer Game Fest 2022 build. Meanwhile, you can check out our other videos at the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels where we post the latest interviews, gameplay, unboxings, and more on the latest video games, technology, and toys.