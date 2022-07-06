Forspoken delayed to January 2023 Square Enix and Luminous Productions have decided to give Forspoken more time in the oven, pushing the game out of its original October 2022 release window.

Forspoken is a very interesting and gorgeous-looking action-adventure title from Square Enix and Luminous productions that was set for release in October 2022, but it looks like it’s going to miss that date. In a recent announcement, Luminous shared that it will be delaying Forspoken. The game is now set for a release in January 2023.

Square Enix and Luminous Productions announced the delay on Forspoken on July 6, 2022 via the game’s Twitter. Forspoken will now release on PlayStation 5 and PC on January 24, 2023. Square Enix and Luminous claim this is a “strategic decision” between various partners relating to the game’s development and launch.

“All game elements are now complete, and development is in its final polishing phase,” the delay announcement reads. “We would like to thank you for your continued support and patience on this journey. Your excitement for the game inspires us every day and we cannot wait to share more about Forspoken with you later this Summer!”

The tweet announcing Forspoken's delay sounds less like an issue with the game's development and more like a strategic decision for its timing as the developers polish up various areas of the game for a new January 2023 release date. [Image via Square Enix]

And so, it seems that we’ll be waiting a bit longer on Forspoken. That said, it looks like interested fans and players can also look forward to new reveals of the game in the very near future. Gamescom 2022 is coming up, as is Tokyo Game Show 2022. It’s also possible that Square Enix could host its own showcase or be part of something like a PlayStation State of Play presentation. Whatever the case, it seems we’ll at least receive either more information or a fresh look at Forspoken and what it has to offer soon.

We enjoyed quite a bit of what we saw of Forspoken in a previous preview. With a January 2023 release date set, it gets out of the way of God of War Ragnarok’s November 2022 release date and readies for a clearer month. Stay tuned as we await more reveals and updates on the game from Luminous Productions and Square Enix in the near future.