God of War Ragnarok release date set for November 2022 It looks like Santa Monica Studio is ready to give us the next chapter in the adventures of Kratos and Atreus later this year.

Fans have been chomping at the bit to know when God of War Ragnarok is finally going to arrive on PlayStation consoles and Sony and Santa Monica Studio finally obliged. We finally know what the release date for God of War Ragnarok is and it’s coming up faster than anyone might have expected. Instead of slipping into 2023 like many games have, God of War Ragnarok will be launching in November 2022, near the end of this year.

Sony and Santa Monica Studio revealed the release date for God of War Ragnarok in a new Father and Son trailer released on July 6, 2022. On November 9, 2022, God of War Ragnarok will launch on both PS4 and PS5 consoles. This is huge news for fans of the God of War series who have been waiting patiently for a release date for the sequel since it was first revealed. The game was delayed out of a 2021 release and seemingly also almost missed a 2022 release as Santa Monica has feverishly worked to bring together the much-anticipated sequel.

With a release date finally set for God of War Ragnarok, many fans should be thrilled to know the game is on its way this year. COVID-19, work from home restrictions and barriers, and further complications have provided no shortage of roadblocks to the game’s release. Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge even felt personally responsible for some of the delays. That said, the team has moved past these issues and it seems like the game is now finally in the homestretch of development.

With a November 2022 release date set for God of War Ragnarok, fans won't be waiting too much longer to continue Kratos and Atreus' adventures on PS4 and PS5. [Image via PlayStation Studios]

With God of War Ragnarok finally set for a November release date, fans are surely going to want to clear some space on their 2022 gaming calendars. One of the most awaited sequels in gaming will be coming very soon.