ShackStream: Indie-licious supports reproductive rights with the itch.io charity bundle On today's episode of Indie-licious, we're supporting a good cause with Itch.io's Worthy of Better, Stronger Together bundle.

The rolling back of Roe v. Wade was a more than controversial black mark on the history of United States law and judgement. With it, millions of Americans face unnecessary risks associated with birth control and reproductive health. Even so, there are many opportunities to help and make the best of a difficult time, such as Worthy of Better, Stronger Together for Reproductive Rights charity bundle being offered by Itch.io. And we’re supporting that cause today on Indie-licious

Itch.io brought together over 160 games from over 120 creators for the Worthy of Better, Stronger Together for Reproductive Rights bundle. There’s a wide variety of fun and amusement included in the bundle and it all only costs the low price of $10. However, you can give as much as you want for it. Regardless, what you spend on the bundle is put towards a good cause, split 50/50 between non-profit organizations the National Organization for Women and the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Join us as we play some games from this bundle in support of charity on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2:40 p.m. PT / 5:40 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStreams like Indie-licious. Your support and interaction continue to encourage us to make our livestreams bigger and better. If you’d like to support the Shacknews Twitch channel via a follow or subscription, we’d happily appreciate the support. You can even do it for free if you have an Amazon Prime account and link it up to your Twitch account, getting yourself a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. That would free up a buck or two to put elsewhere, such as the Itch.io Worthy of Better, Stronger Together for Reproductive Rights bundle.

Join us as we support this cause today, playing a game or two from the Itch.io reproductive rights charity bundle on stream. We’ll be going live with games from the bundle shortly.