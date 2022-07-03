Weekend Discussion - July 3, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a relaxing Sunday evening if we didn't spend some time with one another as we watch Simon tackle another sudoku masterpiece. Today's puzzle features a sort of indexing system whereby there is an additional set of cells around the outside. Furthermore, green lines form up the other part of the constraints. It never ceases to amaze me that Simon can work these out.

Magnus climbs with Alex

Alex Honnold is known for his climbing expertise, specifically his feat of climbing El Capitan without any harness (known as free soloing). Magnus winds up climbing with Alex up a mountain, free solo, for the first time. If this doesn't make you sweat while watching, I don't know what will.

Ocarina of Time TAS run

Ocarina of Time is such a special game and seeing a tool-assisted run at GDQ is amazing. Sit back, relax, and enjoy some old school Zelda.

The Sims Bustin' Out

Ambiguousamphibian is known for his odd Sim videos. It looks like he's going to leave no stone unturned as he dives into the DS Sims game.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

I hope you sleep well tonight

pic.twitter.com/Voxz1vNHlx — memes i wish i could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) July 3, 2022

I don't think this kitty slept very well.

What a legend

This how drunk I’m tryna be at my wedding pic.twitter.com/RchInxywDa — Thomas (@ThomasMightSnap) July 2, 2022

Drunk, makes a mistake, and saves the day.

Two ships for the price of one!

ebay: you need to list if your item is used or new



theseus (sobbing, just trying to sell his ship): I don’t know! — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) July 2, 2022

I love a good Ship of Theseus joke.

Will needs a new haircut

He looks like a thumb.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

