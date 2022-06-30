Unboxing the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector's Edition We recently had a chance to sit down and unpack Capcom's Collector's Edition of the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion on Nintendo Switch.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has finally arrived for Nintendo Switch and PC players, bringing new moves, features, mechanics, and all sorts of new and challenging beasts to hunt. In celebration of the launch, we were sent a Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector’s Edition for Nintendo Switch and we took the opportunity to unbox it on camera for all to see the quality of what’s included.

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector’s Edition is packed to the gills with cool stuff for Monster Hunter fans. Of course, it includes a voucher for the DLC expansion itself, however, there are other excellent additions as well. It comes with a steelbook Switch case with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak art. It also features a collection of cards featuring the tribal painted versions of quite a few monsters in Rise and Sunbreak. There’s a neat metal pin to go with that as well. Perhaps the coolest of the collection though is the Malzeno Amiibo. The marquee monster of Sunbreak, this Amiibo captures Malzeno’s regal and deadly nature as a mighty Elder Dragon.

All in all, when everything is laid out, it’s quite an excellent package for any Monster Hunter fan and collector. The Malzeno Amiibo by itself might be worth it, but the Sunbreak pin, monster cards, and steelbook are also of excellent quality, adding to the overall value of the package. It’s fitting of an expansion that has proven to add so much to Monster Hunter Rise, as shared by our own Sam Chandler in his impressions piece.

For long-time Monster Hunter players, it’s always worth picking up the expansions, especially in the case of Sunbreak. For those looking to get into Monster Hunter for the first time, treat Sunbreak like dessert: it’s there for you once you finish your meal. But whether you’ve been at the banquet for a long time or just getting your first plate, you can’t go wrong with Sunbreak, it’s a stellar addition to an already excellent experience. ~ Sam Chandler

