Unboxing the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector's Edition

We recently had a chance to sit down and unpack Capcom's Collector's Edition of the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion on Nintendo Switch.
Image via Capcom
1

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has finally arrived for Nintendo Switch and PC players, bringing new moves, features, mechanics, and all sorts of new and challenging beasts to hunt. In celebration of the launch, we were sent a Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector’s Edition for Nintendo Switch and we took the opportunity to unbox it on camera for all to see the quality of what’s included.

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector’s Edition is packed to the gills with cool stuff for Monster Hunter fans. Of course, it includes a voucher for the DLC expansion itself, however, there are other excellent additions as well. It comes with a steelbook Switch case with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak art. It also features a collection of cards featuring the tribal painted versions of quite a few monsters in Rise and Sunbreak. There’s a neat metal pin to go with that as well. Perhaps the coolest of the collection though is the Malzeno Amiibo. The marquee monster of Sunbreak, this Amiibo captures Malzeno’s regal and deadly nature as a mighty Elder Dragon.

All in all, when everything is laid out, it’s quite an excellent package for any Monster Hunter fan and collector. The Malzeno Amiibo by itself might be worth it, but the Sunbreak pin, monster cards, and steelbook are also of excellent quality, adding to the overall value of the package. It’s fitting of an expansion that has proven to add so much to Monster Hunter Rise, as shared by our own Sam Chandler in his impressions piece.

For more videos like this Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector’s Edition Unboxing, head over to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels. There, you’ll find a wealth of further video content, including reviews, previews, gameplay, and unboxings on the latest video games, technology, and toys.

