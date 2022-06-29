Endless Dungeon devs on returning to the Dungeon with lessons learned It's been 8 years since Dungeon of the Endless, and Amplitude studios told us how much of a passion project it is to return to it in Endless Dungeon.

Dungeon of the Endless was a formative and special experience for Amplitude Studios. For a studio almost entirely focused on 4X games, it was an entirely different beast that the team had been wanting to revisit for a long time. Now the team is finally getting that chance with Endless Dungeon. Recently, in addition to a hands-on early experience of the game, we got to speak with Endless Dungeon leads about returning to this style of game and applying lessons learned since Dungeon of the Endless came out in 2014.

Narrative director Jeff Spock and lead game designer Arthur Prudent took the time to sit down with us and talk about Endless Dungeon following a hands-on preview with an early version of the game. For the Amplitude team, it was a delight to finally go back to the Dungeon corner of its Endless universe after so long. Not only that, the team has been figuring out how it wanted to evolve Dungeon of the Endless’ formula for years.

Perhaps just as interesting, Endless Dungeon was the game that got Amplitude Studios to sit down and figure out what kind of timeline the games are on. Endless Dungeon is in a place between Dungeon of the Endless and Endless Space 2, so certain concepts, characters, and factions have come and gone in the time since. With this in mind, once the team laid down everything going on so far, Endless Dungeon’s place in the timeline became fairly easy to place.

