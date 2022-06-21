Facebook (META) to change ad-targeting tech following settlement with Justice Department An official statement from the U.S. Department of Justice notes Facebook allegedly used its Special Ad Audience tool in a way that falls in violation of the Fair Housing Act (FHA).

In an announcement today from the U.S. Department of Justice, it was revealed that an agreement has been made with Facebook (META) in regards to a lawsuit that was issued over alleged discriminatory advertising that falls in violation of the Fair Housing Act (FHA).

As a result of the settlement, Facebook will cease the use of its advertising tool, Special Ad Audience. With this tool, Facebook had reportedly utilized a discriminatory algorithm to advertise housing based on Facebook users’ race, religion, sex, disability, etc.

In the official statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, the following is noted:

“Among other things, the complaint alleges that Meta uses algorithms in determining which Facebook users receive housing ads, and that those algorithms rely, in part, on characteristics protected under the FHA. This is the department’s first case challenging algorithmic bias under the Fair Housing Act.

Under the settlement, Meta will stop using an advertising tool for housing ads (known as the “Special Ad Audience” tool) that, according to the department’s complaint, relies on a discriminatory algorithm.

Meta also will develop a new system to address racial and other disparities caused by its use of personalization algorithms in its ad delivery system for housing ads. That system will be subject to Department of Justice approval and court oversight.”

Not only is this the first case that challenges algorithmic bias, it’s also the first time Facebook has agreed to stop using one of its algorithmic targeting tools at the hands of a lawsuit. Moving forward, Facebook will need to modify its algorithm for housing ads to avoid future Fair Housing Act violations.

“As technology rapidly evolves, companies like Meta have a responsibility to ensure their algorithmic tools are not used in a discriminatory manner,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.



“This settlement is historic, marking the first time that Meta has agreed to terminate one of its algorithmic targeting tools and modify its delivery algorithms for housing ads in response to a civil rights lawsuit. The Justice Department is committed to holding Meta and other technology companies accountable when they abuse algorithms in ways that unlawfully harm marginalized communities.”

For more on the lawsuit, be sure to read through the full statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

