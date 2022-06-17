Shacknews E6 2022: A very special E6 Dump Shacknews E6 might be nearing a close, but we still have plenty to talk about from a huge week of coverage. Check out a special Dump now!

We can’t stop, won’t stop covering news at Shacknews. It’s in the name. So you’d best believe a major segment specifically on news is a part of Shacknews E6. Every week we cover the hottest news topics on the Shacknews Dump and the last couple weeks have been some of the hottest of the year. Tune in as we discuss a hearty array of hot news topics from throughout Summer Game Fest, Shacknews E6, and more!

You can expect to see the Shacknews E6 Dump take place on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. You can also catch the action as it goes live just above and the VOD after the stream ends.

There are no lack of topics for us to talk about during this very special Shacknews E6 Dump. Elon Musk continues to dominate the news over his deal with Twitter in very… interesting ways. Meanwhile, we also have plenty of other hot news topics to talk about, not the least of which are Todd Howard speaking on the topic of Fallout 5, a new form of netcode being built for Street Fighter 6, the newly announced Tetris Effect: Connected collector’s edition from Limited Run Games, and Dragon’s Dogma 2 being announced, just to name a few. We’ll have plenty of further topics to discuss from the last two weeks as well. There’s the Summer of Geoff to discuss and all of the other showcases and news coming out around it!

We’re coming to the end of our scheduled programming for Shacknews E6, so be sure to catch this as one of the closing chapters of an incredible week of content. If you missed anything, be sure to check out our YouTube channels at Shacknews and GamerHubTV for VODs. Nonetheless, prepare yourself for a particularly hearty Shacknews E6 Dump as we go live shortly!