Shacknews E6 2022: Flat Eye interview on blending a management sim with narrative-driven gameplay Manage a premier gas and tech hub, and handle the needs of the station's Premium Customers, in Flat Eye.

During the Shacknews E6 2022 digital event, we sat down with a number of developers to learn more about their upcoming games. One such interview was with developer Monkey Moon who’s working on the resource management sim and narrative-driven adventure, Flat Eye.

In Flat Eye, you’ll work to manage “the world’s premier gas and technological hub” and keep the station running smoothly, all while unraveling mysteries regarding the game’s world and the needs of the station’s Premium Customers.

On Steam, Flat Eye is described as follows:

Flat Eye is a resource management sim with an emphasis on story and narrative choices. Oversee the world’s leading technological hub while you explore stories linked to discoverable technology and interact with your most loyal customers. Flat Eye - We're watching.

To learn more about Flat Eye from its development to the intricacies of its gameplay, be sure to watch the full interview as part of Shacknews E6 2022. If the interview leaves you itching to play Flat Eye, don’t forget to wishlist the game on Steam to keep up-to-date on details including when the game will be released.

