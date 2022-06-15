Shacknews E6 2022: Slave Zero X revealed by Ziggurat Slave Zero X is a spiritual prequel of 1999's Slave Zero, where players hack, slash, and juggle their foes using a deadly blade.

Video game announcements are in abundance this week and the latest title to be officially unveiled is Slave Zero X. The team at Ziggurat took to the Shacknews E6 2022 showcase to reveal the trailer for the game. But the excitement doesn’t stop at the trailer alone, Art Director Francine Bridge and Lead Producer Wolfgang Wozniak joined the Shacknews staff for an in-depth interview about what went into creating Slave Zero X. Please, take a look at the trailer and interview below.

Shacknews E6 2022: Ziggurat exclusive game reveal

The Slave Zero X reveal happened exclusively during Shacknews E6 2022 at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET on June 15, 2022. For those who might have missed it when the excitement popped off live, you can check out the trailer and listen to the interview using the video embed. Make sure you go ahead and follow the Shacknews Twitch channel so you can be notified when we go live.

For those not in the know, Slave Zero is a game from 1999 developed by Accolade and Atari. Players took on the role of a mech in a third-person shooter style game. What the team at Ziggurat is doing with Slave Zero X is creating not a sequel, but what Bridge refers to as a spiritual prequel (as opposed to the term you might be familiar with, spiritual successor).

What differs with Slave Zero X is that it features side-scrolling, Devil May Cry-like action, with a heavy focus on sword combat. The team has essentially used the original game as a foundation on which to build this experience. As for the story, the narrative is written by Miles Luna, one of the co-creators of Rooster Teeth’s series, RWBY.

Make sure to pop on over to the Slave Zero X Steam page and add it to your wishlist. There is still so much more content for you to consume from Shacknews E6 2022, so take a moment and peruse the Shacknews YouTube channel for VODs of anything you missed.