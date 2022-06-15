ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 204 Tonight, on the show, is the continuation of our Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Nuzlocke.

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we're getting back into our Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Nuzlocke to try and become the Pokémon League champion on the Sinnoh region. For those who aren't aware, a Nuzlocke adds self-imposed rules on the playthrough such as when a Pokémon faints, it needs to be put in storage, never to be used again, or no items in battle.

That being said, the journey of Stevie is getting tougher as we've had a few Pokémon faint in battle recently so our team has an interesting feel to it. The gym leaders aren't going to feel sorry for us as the challenges ramp up from here. First up is the much-anticipated gym battle with Crasher Wake, the water type trainer of Pastoria City. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, find out if our new Pokémon team members have what it takes to give us the advantage in battle against Crasher Wake.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

