Shacknews E6 2022: Ripout developer interview We caught up with Pet Project Games to discuss the work being done on Ripout.

Pet Project Games is currently hard at work developing Ripout, an upcoming co-op horror shooter that sees players making their way through a series of ships infested with alien creatures. Published by 3D Realms, the game is slated for a 2022 release window. Prior to that launch later this year, the devs spoke with us about the development of Ripout as a part of Shacknews E6 2022.

Pet Project Games spoke with us about the work being done on Ripout in a new interview posted to the Shacknews YouTube channel. It’s here that the developer discusses inspirations behind the game, as well as how its vision has changed throughout development. We get a solid understanding of how far the game has come since it was first revealed by Pet Project Games and 3D Realms.

While Ripout is still a bit away from its release, curious audiences can get a taste of what the game has to offer right now through a demo available on Steam. This will introduce you to the world of Ripout, as well as its procedurally generated ships and the dangerous creatures found therein.

If you’re hungry for more Ripout content, this wasn’t the only time that Pet Project Games appeared during Shacknews E6. The developer also stopped by for an exclusive demo walkthrough, where they spoke at length about all of the content found in the new demo. Shacknews E6 continues to deliver exciting game reveals, developer interviews, and even musical performances. To keep up with it all, pay a visit to the E6 2022 schedule.