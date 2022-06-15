Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews E6 2022: Ripout developer interview

We caught up with Pet Project Games to discuss the work being done on Ripout.
Donovan Erskine
Pet Project Games is currently hard at work developing Ripout, an upcoming co-op horror shooter that sees players making their way through a series of ships infested with alien creatures. Published by 3D Realms, the game is slated for a 2022 release window. Prior to that launch later this year, the devs spoke with us about the development of Ripout as a part of Shacknews E6 2022.

Pet Project Games spoke with us about the work being done on Ripout in a new interview posted to the Shacknews YouTube channel. It’s here that the developer discusses inspirations behind the game, as well as how its vision has changed throughout development. We get a solid understanding of how far the game has come since it was first revealed by Pet Project Games and 3D Realms.

While Ripout is still a bit away from its release, curious audiences can get a taste of what the game has to offer right now through a demo available on Steam. This will introduce you to the world of Ripout, as well as its procedurally generated ships and the dangerous creatures found therein.

If you’re hungry for more Ripout content, this wasn’t the only time that Pet Project Games appeared during Shacknews E6. The developer also stopped by for an exclusive demo walkthrough, where they spoke at length about all of the content found in the new demo. Shacknews E6 continues to deliver exciting game reveals, developer interviews, and even musical performances. To keep up with it all, pay a visit to the E6 2022 schedule.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

