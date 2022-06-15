Shacknews E6 2022: Exclusive Ripout demo walkthrough Pet Project Games joined Shacknews E6 to show off Ripout gameplay.

Ripout is an upcoming horror first-person shooter. With a focus on co-op, the game sees players fighting through procedurally generated levels that are filled with dangerous alien creatures. Prior to its release later this year, developers from Pet Project Games stopped by Shacknews E6 to show off an exclusive look at Ripout gameplay.

The Ripout gameplay demo walkthrough debuted during Day 2 of Shacknews E6. If you weren’t able to catch it all live, we’ve uploaded the full VOD to our YouTube channel for your viewing pleasure. The demo gives us a fresh look at the dangerous areas players will find themselves navigating in Ripout. The ships are procedurally generated, meaning new surprises will be in store each and every time you set out on a journey.

If you liked what you saw and are interested in taking Ripout for a spin yourself, the game has a demo that’s currently available on Steam. Ripout doesn’t currently have a set release date, but it’s currently on track to be released by the end of the year.

Our gameplay walkthrough with Pet Project Games was just one segment from Shacknews E6. It’s a week-long celebration of games featuring exclusive reveals, developer interviews, musical performances, and more. There’s still plenty of fun to be had, so be sure to check out our E6 schedule!