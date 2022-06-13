ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 202 Tonight, on the program, we're getting you ready for TMNT: Shredder's Revenge with some Turtles in Time!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we're getting you ready for the newest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game, Shredder's Revenge, with the masterpiece of arcade turtle goodness, Turtles in Time. Turtles in Time is without a double one of my favorite Super Nintendo games as well as one of my favorite beat ‘em ups as well.

I was lucky enough to be able to give Shredder's Revenge a test drive at PAX East this year and it didn't disappoint. You could say it was a surprise that the release date for Shredder's Revenge was announced during what would have been E3 week for the gaming industry.

June 16th is that date and it feels like everyone is gearing up to play this game. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/ 9 p.m. EDT see if I have what it takes to take down Shredder, once again, before his newest scheme in Shredder's Revenge.

