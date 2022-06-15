Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Shacknews E6 2022: Watch the Shacknews Indie Showcase here

Tune in for 35+ indie games including exclusive trailers, announcements, and some stellar games you can play right now!
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
1

The first ever Shacknews Indie Showcase is part of the Shacknews E6 2022 event, and is set to air on Wednesday, June 15 at 1:00 p.m. (PT), 4:00 p.m. (ET). The show will be aired to the official Shacknews Twitch channel, and will also be uploaded to the site’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Additionally, we’ll be uploading some of the content shown during the Shacknews Indie Showcase individually, so you can easily find and share all your favorite highlights. To make watching the showcase as easy as possible, we’ll be embedding the Twitch video right here for you, and will be adding the full version to YouTube as well.

Again, the Shacknews Indie Showcase airs on Wednesday, June 15 at 1:00 p.m. (PT), 4:00 p.m. (ET).

While the Shacknews Indie Showcase may be the first, but it certainly won’t be the last. If you’d like to see more indie showcases from the Shacknews team, let us know in Chatty. For more awesome E6 2022 content from Shacknews, also be sure to read through our coverage of freestyle rapper Harry Mack joining the lineup with a special live performance!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola