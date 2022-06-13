Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Demo for multiplayer survival game Dysterra now live on Steam

The game features FPS battles with both PvP and PvE options on offer.
Morgan Shaver
If you’ve been looking for a new multiplayer game to check out, you’ll undoubtedly want to learn more about Dysterra. In an exciting announcement from Reality MagiQ and Kakao Games, it was revealed that a free demo for the game is now available as part of the Steam Next Fest.

The demo will be available from June 13 until June 20, and can be downloaded from the game’s Steam page. As for what Dysterra is all about, it’s a multiplayer survival game with first-person action and in-depth survival mechanics.

On the game’s Steam page, the following info about Dysterra is shared:

Additional details include players being able to join the game’s official servers and compete by engaging in PvP combat, with the option to team up with other players if that’s something you’re interested in. Of course, if you aren’t big on PvP, Dysterra also offers PvE gameplay and a single player mode.

Again, a free demo of Dysterra is currently available on Steam until June 20. To stay up-to-date on the game and its upcoming release, also be sure to wishlist Dysterra on Steam. For more gaming news, also be sure to read through our coverage of Naraka: Bladepoint coming to Xbox Game Pass later this month with cross-play.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

