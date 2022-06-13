Demo for multiplayer survival game Dysterra now live on Steam The game features FPS battles with both PvP and PvE options on offer.

If you’ve been looking for a new multiplayer game to check out, you’ll undoubtedly want to learn more about Dysterra. In an exciting announcement from Reality MagiQ and Kakao Games, it was revealed that a free demo for the game is now available as part of the Steam Next Fest.

The demo will be available from June 13 until June 20, and can be downloaded from the game’s Steam page. As for what Dysterra is all about, it’s a multiplayer survival game with first-person action and in-depth survival mechanics.

On the game’s Steam page, the following info about Dysterra is shared:

“Dysterra is Sci-Fi based survival game with particularly enhanced futuristic FPS gameplay. Along with FPS battles, you can also experience other common survival game elements, such as looting, crafting, building, and team-play. In the perishing Earth, players must find a way to prevent extinction while still ensuring individual survival and choose whether to cooperate or compete with other players for their survival.”

Additional details include players being able to join the game’s official servers and compete by engaging in PvP combat, with the option to team up with other players if that’s something you’re interested in. Of course, if you aren’t big on PvP, Dysterra also offers PvE gameplay and a single player mode.

“Real time Spot Events and Competition for Facility Domination:



Explore the main facilities before anybody else does to get in hold of special skills and resources for higher-tier items that can make you superior.



Variety of Contents In the Midst of Intense Survival:



Develop yourself and your machine arm in the Sci-Fi based world of Dysterra. Equip yourself with strong armors and weapons. Build and expand your base to feel the best Sci-Fi FPS experience.”

Again, a free demo of Dysterra is currently available on Steam until June 20. To stay up-to-date on the game and its upcoming release, also be sure to wishlist Dysterra on Steam. For more gaming news, also be sure to read through our coverage of Naraka: Bladepoint coming to Xbox Game Pass later this month with cross-play.