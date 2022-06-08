God of War: Ragnarok reportedly delayed to 2023 New rumors claim that Sony will push God of War: Ragnarok's release to next year

God of War Ragnarok will reportedly be delayed until 2023, pushing the sequel to 2018’s smash hit, God of War, significantly back from its original release window of 2021.

According to a report from Gamereactor, several European sources confirmed that God of War Ragnarok will be pushed back to 2023 by Santa Monica Studio. This news doesn’t come as a surprise for several reasons, not the least of which is that many games have been pushed back as developers struggle to catch up from pandemic delays. It’s also worth noting that Sony didn’t mention Ragnarok at all during it’s recent State of Play, which would have been a great place to bring up a title as highly anticipated as the next God of War.

Santa Monica Studio has yet to confirm the news, so it should be taken with a grain of salt until you hear directly from Sony on the matter. It’s not looking good, however, as quite a few folks are already skeptical that Ragnarok could make the 2022 release window. Of course, this just gives you more time to revisit 2018’s God of War or visit it for the first time if you haven’t checked it out already. Shacknews’ own Ozzie Mejia gave the game a high score in his God of War review.

We'll be sure to update this story if and when Sony confirms the news