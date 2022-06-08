User-generated games platform Crayta launches on Facebook Gaming Meta is hoping to use Crayta to expand its metaverse efforts and making gaming more accessible and democratized.

Facebook (now Meta) is expanding its plans for Metaverse experience and development with the help of user-generated gaming platform Crayta. The latter recently launched as a cloud-based service on Facebook Gaming and will work to help users create gaming experiences and worlds in line with Facebook’s dedication to developing a metaverse.

Meta announced the launch of Crayta on Facebook Gaming in a press release on June 8, 2022. Crayta has already been around for sometime. It first launched on Google Stadia in 2020, and then on Epic Games Store in 2021, building up an ecosystem of thousands of gaming experiences and virtual worlds to explore since its launch. As part of Facebook Gaming, Crayta and Meta will seek to further expand metaverse plans and pursue what Meta has been describing as the next step in the online social, creative, and organizational virtual experience.

“With the addition of Crayta, Facebook Gaming is continuing its mission of making games more accessible and democratizing game development,” Meta wrote in its press release. “It also offers an easy to use toolkit that enables anyone to collaboratively create their own games and build their own experiences from the ground up.”

Crayta is a user-generated gaming platform featuring thousands of games and experiences and is now on Facebook Gaming as the latter seeks to expand its metaverse ambitions.

Facebook has been moving hard on developing its metaverse experiences and ambitions over the course of a little less than a year since the company has moved to rebrand to Meta. With the company consolidating much of its business under the Meta name, it has gone full throttle on developing further virtual reality and augmented reality hardware and software to support this initiative, with new tech being teased and coming up soon in the form of the Project Cambria HMD.

With Crayta now part of Facebook Gaming, it looks like Meta is further expanding its virtual design and development platform. Stay tuned as we continue to cover further updates and news on Facebook and its metaverse development.