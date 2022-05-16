Meta teases Project Cambria mixed reality headset in demo video In a recent demo video posted on Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg showed off an oddly blurred out look at the upcoming high-end mixed reality headset, Project Cambria.

Meta’s Project Cambria promises to be a high-end mixed reality headset capable of replacing a PC workspace. We’re still likely a ways away from truly seeing it launch, given that we haven’t even really seen it properly revealed. However, in a recent demo video showing off augmented reality applications, Meta/Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also showed off a small look at the Project Cambria headset, albeit with the headset itself blurred out.

Mark Zuckerberg posted a demo video of the Project Cambria headset at work in a Facebook post. The post takes a look at how the headset can be used, including a professional capacity, or to pet odd digital creatures. Strangely, the headset is blurred out throughout the video, perhaps because it’s not a final design or perhaps because Meta is just having fun at the expense of VR enthusiasts who want to see more of the headset. Regardless, Zuckerberg stresses that while the headset should come out sometime later in 2022, he’s “not going to show you the headset yet.”

Project Cambria was first teased at Facebook Connect in late 2021. Made to bring both augmented reality and virtual reality in one headset, Cambria brings a number of features that we haven’t seen in other headsets, such as color passthrough vision. Even the Quest 2 headset features only colorless passthrough at the moment. The Cambria seen in the video was a black design, but we could see something more similar to the design styles seen in the Quest and other Meta AR/VR hardware. While it should be a pretty powerful headset, it’s worth noting that Cambria is being designed mostly with interface with Meta’s metaverse applications in mind.

Nonetheless, those looking for a tidbit of what the new Project Cambria headset can do might be interested to see it in action in Zuckerberg’s video. Stay tuned as we await further details on Project Cambria, such as a release date, later this year.