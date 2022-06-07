ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 200 Join in for the 200th episode with Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga!

Tonight marks a special day for the Stevetendo show. Tonight, is the 200th episode of the series and it's hard to believe we've made it to 200 episodes already. It feels like only yesterday that I started the show with Super Mario 3 and haven't looked back. What better way to celebrate the longevity of the series than with another Super Mario game?

Tonight marks the start of a new playthrough, Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga. This game is renowned for being one of the better Game Boy Advance games It also helped springboard a company named AlphaDream into a Nintendo heavy hitter. However, one could make the argument that it was also the Mario and Luigi series that pushed AlphaDream out of the industry altogether. Join in at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT for the start of Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga and to celebrate the 200th episode of the Stevetendo show!

