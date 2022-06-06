Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of June 6, 2022 Take a look at what's coming to the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.

Happy Monday, everyone! It's going to be quite the busy week, as the summer game news season is officially underway. Don't worry, Shacknews will still be delivering its regular shows, in addition to some special streams. Please, take a look.

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of June 6, 2022

You can find all our streams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. Introduce yourself to our host and enjoy the community!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch The Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Summer Game Fest reaction stream Thursday at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET Pop! Goes the Culture with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Big Team Building Thursday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Guerrilla Collective Showcase reaction stream Saturday at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET Wholesome Games Direct Showcase reaction stream Saturday 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase reaction stream Sunday at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

