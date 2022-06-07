Rear Window - Turning Hitchcock's classic into a tabletop game A brand new way to enjoy the Hitchcock masterpiece, Rear Window.

If you’re a fan of Alfred Hitchcock’s suspenseful masterpiece Rear Window, you may be delighted to hear it’s being turned into a tabletop game. In it, one person gets assigned the role of The Director while the other players, The Watchers, are tasked with working together to piece together clues to determine whether a murder actually happened, or not.

It’s a fun idea, and if it has you itching to dig deeper into what this tabletop adaptation of Rear Window is all about, Shacknews’ own Greg Burke recently sat down with Deirdre Cross, VP of Sales, Marketing, and Business Development at Funko Games to learn more.

In the video, Deirdre dives into how the Rear Window tabletop game came to be, starting with Funko’s licensing team reaching out about the IP as well as Grace Kelly and Jimmy Stewart’s estates to ensure they’re included in the game. It sounds like a complex process, but thankfully a successful one as the Rear Window tabletop game has been created and is set to release in ten days on June 17.

Pre-orders are live on Amazon, and in general the game seems like a fun "whodunnit" kind of experiece for both Hitchcock fans and gamers who love a good mystery. To learn more about it, make sure you check out the full interview with Deirdre Cross over on GamerHubTV.

