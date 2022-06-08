Watch the Black Voices in Gaming 2022 livestream here Check out Black Voices in Gaming 2022 showcase, spotlighted by Guerrilla Collective, right here.

The middle of the year is an important time for the games industry and the Black Voices in Gaming is one of the highlights from the season. Today, Guerrilla Collective is presenting the Black Voices in Gaming livestream and you can watch the excitement unfold right here on Shacknews.

Black Voices in Gaming 2022 livestream

The Black Voices in Gaming livestream is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on June 8, 2022. Tune in to the livestream using the video embed just below. Last year’s livestream went for just shy of 4 hours, so anticipate a whole lot of goodness to come from today’s show.

Not a whole lot is known about what will be shown at the Black Voices in Gaming 2022 show, but you can rest assured knowing that Shacknews will be reporting on it. Previously, this annual livestream has given a voice to the creators behind games like Kung Fu Kickball, The Celestial Tear: Demon’s Revenge, Treachery in Beatdown City and much more.

The Black Voices in Gaming 2022 livestream is sure to be full of incredible games. But beyond the games, it’s an excellent opportunity to add more diversity and voices to the games industry. Once BVIG wraps, keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you more information on any and all streams occurring over the month of June. Remember, Shacknews has its own E6 2022 coming in hot on June 14 to June 17.