Ubisoft bows out of E3-style livestream presentations this June

It looks like an Ubisoft Forward presentation is off the table this June as the company claims it will have something to show later this year.
TJ Denzer
1

In the absence of physical events like E3, Ubisoft was one of the video game groups that had taken it upon itself to feature digital presentations in place of the lavish in-person booths it once put on. Several Ubisoft Forward presentations have appeared in the last couple years, but it looks like Ubisoft is bowing out of doing one during the E3 season this June or summer 2022. The group reportedly won’t have anything to show until later in 2022.

Ubisoft’s bow out of any sort of E3-style presentations this June was reported recently via Axios. Apparently, when contacted, an Ubisoft representative told Axios that the company did not have plans for a summer showcase at this time and would have something to show later this year. That is to say, it seems we shouldn’t expect an Ubisoft Forward to show when the usual June game reveal festivities are going on. In fact, Ubisoft isn’t even listed on the group of companies that will apparently be appearing on and/or be part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest.

The last Ubisoft Forward presentation in 2021 featured Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. It looks like we won't see summer updates on this or other Ubisoft games in during this E3-less 2022.
The last Ubisoft Forward presentation in 2021 featured Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. It looks like we won't see summer updates on this or other Ubisoft games in during this E3-less 2022.

Ubisoft began launching Ubisoft Forward presentations back in July 2020, when the first one went on in place of physical events such as the canceled E3 that year. It has been putting its various video game news and reveals in these presentations since with at least two a year and one usually occurring around the time E3 happens. The previous Ubisoft Forward is still last year’s E3 2021 presentation in which games like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope were shown.

Nonetheless, it looks like Ubisoft is one company that will bow out of presentations this coming month, even as various groups share their latest game reveals for the summer season. Stay tuned as we await details on a new Ubisoft Forward presentation later in 2022.

