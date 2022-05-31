ShackStream: Floppy Knights brings tactics, tech, & magic to Indie-licious This week on Indie-licious, 3.5 floppy disks turn into colorful turn-based combat as we play Floppy Knights!

What if floppy disks produced magical creatures capable of turn-based strategy combat? That’s the colorful and curious premise of Floppy Knights, and this week we’re exploring it in-depth in another special ShackStream on Indie-licious!

Floppy Knights comes to us from Rose City Games, who developed and published the game. It came out on May 24, 2022 on Xbox consoles and PC. Floppy Knights takes players to a fantasy-fiction world in which various creatures, gear, and other stuff can be summoned into tangible forms from floppy disks. Goblins, minotaurs, knights, and plenty more are available for you to collect and deploy in a mix of turn-based tactical battles and deck-building. As you progress further, more retro tech, magic, and units become available for your use as you take on harder and harder foes.

Tune in as we play Floppy Knights on Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 12:45 p.m. PT / 3:45 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream just below.

When it comes to turn-based tactics, we go hard to the paint, but that won’t stop us from being a little floppy with today’s Indie-licious. Tune in as we play Floppy Knights live shortly.