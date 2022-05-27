Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick demo lets players try multiplayer next week Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to download the Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick demo today and play the tutorial.

One of the more anticipated titles of this year is definitely Mario Strikers: Battle League, bringing soccer back to the Mushroom Kingdom as some of our favorite Super Mario Bros. characters hit the pitch. The game comes out in mid-June, but just ahead of its release, we’re going to be able to check out its online play with the First Kick demo. It’s available for download today and the online multiplayer will be accessible for a limited time next week.

Nintendo announced the Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick demo in a Nintendo of America Twitter post on May 27, 2022. According to the post, starting today, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can download the First Kick demo from the Nintendo Switch eShop. Currently, only the tutorial will be playable. However, next week from June 3 to June 5, 2022, online multiplayer modes will open up and players can go against each other online. No purchase will be necessary to take part outside of having an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Mario Strikers: Battle League was an absolutely delightful surprise when it was announced for the Nintendo Switch back in the February 2022 Nintendo Direct presentation. The soccer spinoff to the Mario series, we’re going to be able to play as a number of Mushroom Kingdom characters including Mario, Luigi, Waluigi, Peach, Rosalina, Bowser, Toad, and more, each with their own capabilities and super moves on offense and defense as they try to get the ball into their opponent’s goal.

Currently, Mario Stikers: Battle League is set to launch on June 10. However, it looks like the First Kick demo will be an awesome way to see what’s in store for online play before the game launches. Be sure to download the demo now and hit the tutorial if you want ahead of online availability on June 3 next week.