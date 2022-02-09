Mario Strikers Battle League announced for Nintendo Switch The Mario Strikers series is getting a new game this June for the Switch.

During the February 2022 Nintendo Direct, the company revealed Mario Strikers: Battle League, the latest game in the Mario soccer franchise. The game will be released for the Nintendo Switch on June 10, 2022.

Mario Strikers: Battle League was revealed with a new trailer during the latest Nintendo Direct. It’s here that we also get a glimpse at gameplay in the upcoming soccer game. We see franchise staples like Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Peach, and Donkey Kong, among others. Each character has unique stats like Speed and Strength, as well as a unique Hyper Strike that can be unleashed on the competition.

With Gear, players can customize their character in order to increase stats like shooting, passing, and technique. Head, Arms, Body, and Legs are the four categories of Gear. Mario Strikers: Battle League supports up to 8 players in local play, and is looking to deliver a robust online experience as well. Players can form Clubs, which they’ll be able to name, select uniforms, and invite up to 20 others to join. Competing online will allow players to move up the Club Leaderboard.

Mario Strikers: Battle League will be released on June 10, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch. It continues the trend of new Mario sports titles falling in that June slot, as we saw new entries in the Mario Golf and Mario Tennis franchises get similar release dates over the past few years. It was one of several Nintendo franchises to get new games announced during the February 2022 Direct, which included Nintendo Switch Sports.