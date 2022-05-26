Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: Big Team Building in Halo Infinite - Episode 19

The Shack Staff are getting back into Halo Infinite to hone our teamwork skills.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

It’s that time of the week where the Shack Staff descends on the internet in a bid to improve our teamwork skills. This week, the team is returning to Halo Infinite to check out the latest event, Entrenched. You can watch the fun over on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Halo Infinite livestream is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET and will go for two hours. You can either watch using the above video embed or head on over to the Shacknews Twitch channel where you can chat with us and give us some pro teamwork tips.

It’s been a hot minute since the team jumped on Halo Infinite. Last week, the team took to Evil Dead: The Game to see what the title brought to the asymmetrical experience and it was a hoot. We hunted each other through a dark and spooky forest and relished in the faithful video game adaption of the iconic movie franchise.

As for Halo Infinite, the latest Fracture event is live. Instead of a samurai themed armor, players will be able to earn some swish-looking military armor that has some dieselpunk aesthetics. The event will occur six times over the course of Season 2, giving the team here at Shacknews plenty of time to unlock some neat armor.

Make sure you hit that follow button so you know when we go live over on Twitch. If you want to support us further, link your Amazon Prime to Twitch and throw that free monthly sub our way.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

