ShackStream: Big Team Building in Halo Infinite - Episode 19 The Shack Staff are getting back into Halo Infinite to hone our teamwork skills.

It’s that time of the week where the Shack Staff descends on the internet in a bid to improve our teamwork skills. This week, the team is returning to Halo Infinite to check out the latest event, Entrenched. You can watch the fun over on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Halo Infinite livestream is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET and will go for two hours. You can either watch using the above video embed or head on over to the Shacknews Twitch channel where you can chat with us and give us some pro teamwork tips.

It’s been a hot minute since the team jumped on Halo Infinite. Last week, the team took to Evil Dead: The Game to see what the title brought to the asymmetrical experience and it was a hoot. We hunted each other through a dark and spooky forest and relished in the faithful video game adaption of the iconic movie franchise.

As for Halo Infinite, the latest Fracture event is live. Instead of a samurai themed armor, players will be able to earn some swish-looking military armor that has some dieselpunk aesthetics. The event will occur six times over the course of Season 2, giving the team here at Shacknews plenty of time to unlock some neat armor.

