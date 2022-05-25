Nvidia (NVDA) lowers Q2 2023 revenue guidance below Wall Street estimates An update from Nvidia includes info on the company's Q2 2023 revenue guidance.

As part of NVIDIA's (NVDA) earnings report for Q1 2023, it was revealed that Q2 2023 revenue guidance is lower than Wall Street estimates. More specifically, that revenue for Q2 2023 is expected to be $8.10 billion, plus or minus 2 percent. This includes an estimated reduction of approximately $500 million in relation to the war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China as a result of the COVID pandemic.

In the report from NVIDIA, the outlook for Q2 FY203 is shared including details like the GAAP gross margin for Q2 FY2023 sitting at 65.1 percent, and GAAP operating expenses at $2.46 billion. There's also a bulleted list that breaks things down even further in terms of the company's outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 65.1% and 67.1%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $2.46 billion and $1.75 billion, respectively.

GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are expected to be an expense of approximately $40 million, excluding gains and losses from non-affiliated investments.

GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be 12.5%, plus or minus 1%, excluding any discrete items.

Outside of that, the earnings report was largely good, with a statement from CEO and Founder of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang, remarking upon aspects such as gaming achieving a record quarter, and how the company is gearing up with a wave of new products.

“We delivered record results in Data Center and Gaming against the backdrop of a challenging macro environment. The effectiveness of deep learning to automate intelligence is driving companies across industries to adopt NVIDIA for AI computing. Data Center has become our largest platform, even as Gaming achieved a record quarter," Huang said, before addressing future plans.



“We are gearing up for the largest wave of new products in our history with new GPU, CPU, DPU and robotics processors ramping in the second half. Our new chips and systems will greatly advance AI, graphics, Omniverse, self-driving cars and robotics, as well as the many industries these technologies impact."

