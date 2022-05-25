ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 196 Tonight, on the program, we're getting back into our Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Nuzlocke!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're going back to the Sinnoh region for more of our Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Nuzlocke. A quick reminder that a Nuzlocke playthrough makes playing Pokémon tougher as there are more restrictions placed on the player. During the last episode, we made our way to Oreburgh City and took down Roark, the gym leader. We had earned our first Pokémon League badge, the Coal Badge.

The next gym battle is in Eterna City but we’ll have plenty of time to level up our team before then. The party has that “early route” feel to it with the likes of Piplup, Abra, and Geodude to name a few but that could change very soon. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, come watch the adventure unfold as well as if we have any hiccups along the way!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the show is more of our Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island playthrough as well as more Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. The Yoshi's Island episode could be the finale so stay tuned!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.