Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of May 23, 2022 Here's what we have planned for this week in Shacknews livestreaming

Happy Monday, Shacknews! As always, we'll be doing a lot of livestreaming this week, so we're going to fill you in on our plans. Here are our livestreaming plans for the week of May 23!

You can find all our streams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. Introduce yourself to our host and enjoy the community!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET The Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET Killing Floor 2 with Tripwire Interactive Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Pop! Goes the Culture with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Big Team Building - Staff Halo livestream Thursday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Movie Night with Pop! Goes the Culture! Friday at 4 p.m. / 7 p.m. ET

