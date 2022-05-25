Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

PAX West 2022 comes to Seattle this September

ReedPOP has confirmed that PAX West will return to Seattle this September.
Donovan Erskine
2

PAX West is one of the core annual video game conventions. It’s also one that saw its in-person event canceled in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. PAX West returned in 2021 on a smaller scale, with less attendees and exhibitors than usual. Now, PAX West will return once again this September in Seattle, organizer ReedPOP has announced. Tickets for the event will go on sale this June.

PAX West organizer ReedPOP confirmed the event's return in a post to the PAX website. PAX West will take place from September 2-5, 2022 at the Seattle Convention Center. Badges for PAX West 2022 will go on sale on June 16, 2022. The organizers have also confirmed a PAX Rising showcase for the event.

pax west 2022 announced

With the pandemic still posing an extreme threat to everyday life, ReedPOP has updated the health and safety guidelines for PAX West 2022, with attendees required to provide proof of vaccination. PAX East made its return back in April and had similar guidelines. Still, the health and safety of those in attendance will likely be of utmost concern for those deciding whether or not to go to PAX West. Especially coming off the unfortunate passing of a PAX East Enforcer following that event in April.

As of now, it’s unknown what publishers and games will be in attendance at PAX West 2022. As we get closer to the event, ReedPOP will likely begin making announcements on that front. ReedPOP urges fans to keep an eye on their website and social channels for future updates on exactly what time badges will go on sale, as well as other relevant updates. In addition, you can expect to read about any major PAX West news here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

