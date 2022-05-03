Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

PAX East Enforcer Dawn 'Deestar' Wood dies after contracting Covid at the event

The PAX East community lost a valuable member with the passing of Dawn Wood.
Donovan Erskine
1

This past weekend, Dawn ‘Deestar’ Wood passed away a week after PAX East, which she attended as an Enforcer. A longtime member of the PAX East enforcer crew, Wood was a valuable member of the community.

Dawn ‘Deestar’ Wood’s family started a GoFundMe campaign following her passing this weekend, in which they shine more light on the situation.

The GoFundMe campaign reached its goal in just a day, but is still live if you’re interested in providing support for Woods’ family during this time. The money is going to her mother, so that she can pay for Deestar’s funeral as well as other necessary expenses.

As an Enforcer since 2014, Dawn ‘Deestar’ Wood worked to ensure that the event was a safe and enjoyable experience for all. This included planning, coordinating day-to-day operations, and ensuring that attendees were following the rules set in place by the organizers.

PAX East was one of the first gaming events to return to an in-person format during the pandemic, along with GDC earlier this year.

We here at Shacknews are saddened by the news of her passing and extend our well wishes to Deestar’s family and friends during this difficult time.

