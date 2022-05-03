PAX East Enforcer Dawn 'Deestar' Wood dies after contracting Covid at the event The PAX East community lost a valuable member with the passing of Dawn Wood.

This past weekend, Dawn ‘Deestar’ Wood passed away a week after PAX East, which she attended as an Enforcer. A longtime member of the PAX East enforcer crew, Wood was a valuable member of the community.

Dawn ‘Deestar’ Wood’s family started a GoFundMe campaign following her passing this weekend, in which they shine more light on the situation.

She came home from PAX on top of the world. Dawn had more fun than she had had in years at East 22. But unfortunately, returned home sick with COVID-19 after being exposed during the convention. Her mother went over every day to take her ice tea and supplies. She ran her dinner and the mail on Friday afternoon. When she didn’t call her mother the following day by 3pm, her mother sent the police for a wellness check. She had passed in the night.

The GoFundMe campaign reached its goal in just a day, but is still live if you’re interested in providing support for Woods’ family during this time. The money is going to her mother, so that she can pay for Deestar’s funeral as well as other necessary expenses.

As an Enforcer since 2014, Dawn ‘Deestar’ Wood worked to ensure that the event was a safe and enjoyable experience for all. This included planning, coordinating day-to-day operations, and ensuring that attendees were following the rules set in place by the organizers.

PAX East was one of the first gaming events to return to an in-person format during the pandemic, along with GDC earlier this year.

We here at Shacknews are saddened by the news of her passing and extend our well wishes to Deestar’s family and friends during this difficult time.