PS Plus Premium streamed PS3 games won't support DLC DLC for games like Lost Planet 2, Tokyo Jungle, and Asura's Wrath won't be included through streaming on PS Plus Premium.

As we get closer to June, so too do we get closer to the launch of the revamped PlayStation Plus. After years of Xbox Game Pass holding the reins as one of the best deals in gaming, PlayStation is finally trying to do something similar, but it’s looking like some pieces of the puzzle may be missing out of the gate. Some of the PS3 games that will be included through streaming in the PS Plus Premium tier feature DLC, and that DLC won’t be accessible through streamed games, as PlayStation recently confirmed.

PlayStation shared a wealth of details on the PS Plus revamp through a new information article about everything offered in the new program. It was here that we learned there might be an issue with some of the PS3 streamed games. Simply put, DLC won’t be accessible on any streamed game

“Please note, DLC and add-on content is not supported when streaming a title,” the article reads.

Asura's Wrath is one of a few games that will actually be hurt by lack of access to its DLC in the revamped PS Plus lineup.

This might prove to be a problem for some players and their favorite games, considering what we know is coming to the revamped PS Plus lineup so far. For some PS3 games, the DLC isn’t a big deal, but it’s shame to not have it. Tokyo Jungle has a lot of fun add-on animals to interact with that were confined to DLC. Similarly, Lost Planet 2 had crossover content with other games like Killzone, as well as map packs and a boss rush mode that added onto the fun of the game. Other games, like Asura’s Wrath, had main story content in the DLC. The game’s story is literally incomplete without access to its DLC.

It will likely come as a disappointment to many that DLC is off the table when it comes to streamed games in the revamped PS Plus. That said, hopefully it’s something that PlayStation reconsiders down the line. Stay tuned as we get closer to the relaunch of the program this coming June.