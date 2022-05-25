No Man's Sky Update 3.90 patch notes bring roguelike Leviathan Expedition No Man's Sky is about to get a little taste of roguelike gameplay as players journey to break a time loop and gain the reins of a massive space creature.

With each update to No Man’s Sky, we wonder what Hello Games will bring to the table. We’ve seen plenty of cool stuff including pilotable and AI companion mechs, outlaw space stations and missions, and organic ships. The next update for No Man’s Sky is going for something a little different in gameplay, bringing roguelike elements to the game. Considered the Leviathan Update, No Man’s Sky 3.90 brings a new expedition to the game and you can find all the content additions, tweaks, and changes in the patch notes here.

No Man’s Sky Update 3.90 patch notes

The chase after the Leviathan will be at the heart of No Man's Sky's latest roguelike expedition.

Hello Games launched Update 3.90 and its accompanying patch notes in a recent blog post on the game’s website. The headliner of these patch notes is easily its seventh Expedition: Leviathan. In this one, players are trapped in a time loop and must discover the secrets to breaking it. Failing and dying means the time loop resets. Players must navigate the mystery and survive long enough to break the loop and an encounter with a massive space beast awaits. It can even join your fleet as an organic ship. Check out the full patch notes for No Man’s Sky Update 3.90 below:

Changes

Expedition Seven, the Leviathan, will begin shortly.

This expedition takes players on a narrative-driven roguelike adventure to break a time-loop curse, where each death means a reset of the loop.

Players can work together to assist Specialist Polo as they research the loop, increasing the quality of rewards and upgrades for each new iteration.

Rewards include new posters; a Whalestalker Cloak; a juvenile cosmic leviathan suitable for construction within a base; and a chance to come face to face with the fully-grown Leviathan itself…

PvP will default to off during this expedition.

Fixed a GPU crash on PlayStation 4.

Introduced a significant memory optimisation for Xbox Series S.

Fixed an issue that could cause a mission blocker if players were sent to an outlaw station to speak with an NPC or terminal not present in outlaw systems.

Fixed an issue that could cause a mission blocker if players were sent to speak to an NPC on the Space Station (typically a recruit for their base) who had taken part in the tutorial sequence.

Fixed an issue that could cause doors to fail to open on derelict freighters if several slime pieces were destroyed at the same time.

Fixed a rare mission blocker that could occur when attempting to locate a planet with high sentinel activity.

Fixed a rare mission blocker in the Trace of Metal mission, which would cause players to be sent to a Sentinel Hive many tens of thousands of light years away.

Fixed a number of issues that could occur when joining players from the friends list page.

Fixed an issue that could cause settlement charts to fail to find a settlement, yet still be consumed.

Fixed a number of significant visual issues with wire placement.

Fixed an issue that could cause a small number of X-class procedural upgrades to have unexpectedly low stats.

Solar-class starships now display their sails on the inventory page.

Fixed a small number of cases where items received from dismantling products or opening other items would be placed into the wrong inventory.

The default craft amount for Creature Pellets has been increased, allowing more pellets to be crafted for the same cost.

Fixed an issue that could cause Traveller NPCs to manifest on outlaw stations, resulting in badly generated text.

Fixed an issue that could cause Traveller NPCs to manifest using Apollo or Null’s appearance.

Fixed an issue that could cause the ship damaged VFX to continue playing even after the ship was repaired.

Fixed an issue that could cause freighter battle missions to fail to trigger properly while the player was on the Under a Rebel Star mission.

Fixed a visual issue with some specific underground creatures.

Fixed a rare issue that could prevent interaction with some objects during specific network conditions.

Fixed a rare issue that could prevent atmospheric frigate flybys on planets with high mountains.

Fixed a UI issue that could cause the ship upgrade screen to automatically close after installing a new cargo slot, even if the player could afford to purchase additional slots.

Fixed a number of minor text issues.

Fixed a number of audio issues.

<hr>

That covers the No Man’s Sky Update 3.90 patch notes. Be sure to check out our other No Man’s Sky coverage, including the previous Outlaws update, here at Shacknews.